NITB develops over 25 Web portals,15 mobile applications: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday said National Information Technology board (NITB) developed over 25 Web portals, 15 mobile applications and handed over to various government institutions.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was playing an important role in achieving the prime minister's digital Pakistan vision, the minister expressed these views while inaugurating the data center of the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The A ceremony was attended by Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput, Executive Director NITB Syed Hasnain Kazimi, and officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom, and NITB.

Syed Amin Ul Haque appreciated NITB for establishing a data center and said the state-of-the-art data center will be helpful for a secure testing environment in NITB.

Testing of the websites of government institutions and ministries, mobile applications, and web portals will be possible through this data center, he added.

The data center has 500 terabyte storage.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput said that role of NITB regarding digital transformation is very important.

He said that the Ministry of IT will extend every possible support to NITB for achieving its targets.