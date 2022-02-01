UrduPoint.com

NITB Develops Over 25 Web Portals,15 Mobile Applications: Amin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:56 PM

NITB develops over 25 Web portals,15 mobile applications: Amin

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday said National Information Technology Board (NITB) developed over 25 Web portals, 15 mobile applications and handed over to various government institutions

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Tuesday said National Information Technology board (NITB) developed over 25 Web portals, 15 mobile applications and handed over to various government institutions.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication was playing an important role in achieving the prime minister's digital Pakistan vision, the minister expressed these views while inaugurating the data center of the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The A ceremony was attended by Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput, Executive Director NITB Syed Hasnain Kazimi, and officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom, and NITB.

Syed Amin Ul Haque appreciated NITB for establishing a data center and said the state-of-the-art data center will be helpful for a secure testing environment in NITB.

Testing of the websites of government institutions and ministries, mobile applications, and web portals will be possible through this data center, he added.

The data center has 500 terabyte storage.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput said that role of NITB regarding digital transformation is very important.

He said that the Ministry of IT will extend every possible support to NITB for achieving its targets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Mobile Government

Recent Stories

IWMB chair rings alarm bells for restaurants opera ..

IWMB chair rings alarm bells for restaurants operating in Margalla Hills Nationa ..

26 seconds ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss ways to divers ..

FMs of Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss ways to diversify bilateral cooperation

28 seconds ago
 Labourers to be financially stable through Mazdoor ..

Labourers to be financially stable through Mazdoor Card: Minister

29 seconds ago
 Nawaz ridicules judicial system by submitting anot ..

Nawaz ridicules judicial system by submitting another 'bogus' medical report in ..

31 seconds ago
 Tatara police busted six-member gang of robbers

Tatara police busted six-member gang of robbers

4 minutes ago
 Corona vaccination starts in 22 districts of KP

Corona vaccination starts in 22 districts of KP

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>