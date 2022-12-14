NITB holds great importance for country: Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque

Federal Minister for Information and technology Syed Amin Ul Haque on Wednesday said that National Information Technology Board (NITB) had great importance for the country, stressing the need for more transparency in its affairs.

Chairing the Board of Governors' meeting of NITB, he said all the decisions should be taken on merit and no compromise would be made on transparency.

He said the NITB had become an autonomous institution and now it was the responsibility of all CEOs to implement the proposals and recommendations of BoG.

Following the footsteps of the federal cabinet, the meeting was conducted with the help of tablets which approved the formation of the Executive Committee, HR & Administration Committee, Audit & Finance Committee, and Technical/Procurement Committees.

The meeting also deliberated upon NITB rules, management, consultancy and other relevant matters.

The NITB Board of Governors comprises of Additional Secretary MoITT, Secretary Finance, Secretary Science and Technology, Member IT, Director General Technical, Secretary NTISB, and CEO NITB.