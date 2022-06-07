UrduPoint.com

NITB Likely To Complete E-Cabinet Portal In Balochistan, Sindh Provinces Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

NITB likely to complete E-Cabinet portal in Balochistan, Sindh provinces soon

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Following the successful introduction and implementation of the E-Cabinet portal at the federal level, the National Information Technology board (NITB) is likely to complete the same task in Balochistan and Sindh provinces by August 2022.

"After successful usage of E-Cabinet portal in the federation, provincial governments of Balochistan and Sindh had also requested the same solution from NITB for their respective cabinets and NITB hopefully complete its roll out in provinces by August 2022," official sources in the ministry of Information Technology told APP.

Around 12 ministries and divisions have implemented e-office at the federal government level out of a total of 40 ministries while the remaining ministries have so far accomplished 75 per cent of work and achieved level 3 out of level 4.

Level 4 shows that the ministries completed 100 per cent of file work on e-government and all files are dealt with electronically through computers, they added.

The NITB is a specialized body in key automation, design, development, and implementation of robust IT technologies to promote the e-governance culture in the federal government.

  The major task was given to the Acting Executive Director NITB Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi, who has not only deployed new solutions within the given time but also organized multiple full-day capacity building training programs for the E-Office users of all federal ministries and divisions, said a news release.

The officials said the E-Office had not only saved millions of rupees from the national exchequer but also a major step towards a less paper environment.  In the second phase, NITB will begin implementation of E-Office in multiple Departments of Federal Ministries.

The robust e-Cabinet Portal is yet another success under the current leadership of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and NITB which transformed paper-based cabinet meeting procedures into a completely paperless environment through a secure digital system. It has saved approximately 70 million rupees since its recent use.

Apart from other strategic initiatives by NITB, it has developed a state-of-the-art digital portal for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI) to facilitate investors which will be inaugurated soon.

