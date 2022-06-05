UrduPoint.com

NITB Successfully Implemented E-Office In All Ministries Of Federal Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NITB successfully implemented E-Office in all Ministries of federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :National Information Technology board (NITB) has successfully achieved a major milestone in implementing the Electronic Filing System (E-Office) in all 40 Ministries/Divisions of the Federal Government.

NITB specializes in key automation, design, development, and implementation of robust IT technologies to promote the e-governance culture in the federal government.

This major task was given to the Acting Executive Director NITB Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi, who has not only deployed new solutions within given time but also organized multiple full day Capacity Building Training programs for the E-Office users of all Federal Ministries/Divisions said a news release issued here on Sunday.

The E-Office has not only saved millions of rupees from the national exchequer but also a major step towards less paper environment.

In second phase, NITB will begin implementation of E-Office in multiple Departments of Federal Ministries.

The robust e-Cabinet Portal is yet another success under the current leadership of Ministry of IT & Telecom and NITB which transformed paper-based cabinet meeting procedures to completely paper less environment through a secure digital system.

It has saved approximately 70 million rupees since its recent use.

After successful usage of E-Cabinet portal in the Federation, provincial governments of Balochistan and Sindh had also requested the same solution from NITB for their respective cabinets.

NITB aims to complete its roll out in Sindh and Balochistan by the August, 2022.

Apart from other strategic initiatives by NITB, it has developed a state-of-the-art digital portal for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI) to facilitate investors which will be inaugurated soon.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Technology Same August Sunday All From Government Cabinet Million BOI

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

9 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

18 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

18 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.