UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NITB To Soon Launch 'Beep Digital App' For Govt Employees To Secure Official Data: CEO

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

NITB to soon launch 'Beep digital app' for govt employees to secure official data: CEO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Information Technology board (NITB) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (IT & Telecom) would soon launch a digital messaging app called 'Beep Pakistan' in an aim to counter cyber attacks and secure official data.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah told in an interview with private news channel that 'Beep Pakistan' digital app would help all Federal government employees for their secure photos and other work content captured on their personal devices.

"The idea behind this project is to have secure communications for government employees", he mentioned.

He said government employees are increasingly using their mobile device for both work and personal tasks, especially as many employees now work from home, and this creates a huge security risk.

'Beep Pakistan', a digital platform would be developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) soon, he added.

He further explained that this application have a wide range of features including messaging, audio calling, and video conferencing which would facilitate our government officials and hopefully it would be make mandatory for their official use.

Beep Pakistan is a unified simple communication platform for safer and efficient official communication, he added.

All the relevant data will be fully stored and protected which will not only make it easier to control but will also reduce reliance on third-party companies such as WhatsApp, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile All From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

â€˜Ghabrana Nahi,â€™: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

4 minutes ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

44 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is all set for â€˜Hum Kahan se sachay ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

2 hours ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.