UrduPoint.com

Nizam Appeals People To Vote For PPP Candidates In LG Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Nizam appeals people to vote for PPP candidates in LG election

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said the enthusiasm of the people in Union Council No. 8 of Hyderabad, it seems that the panel of Ikramuddin alias Shani Arain will win in this constituency with an overwhelming majority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said the enthusiasm of the people in Union Council No. 8 of Hyderabad, it seems that the panel of Ikramuddin alias Shani Arain will win in this constituency with an overwhelming majority.

Addressing the corner meetings at Union Council-8, Nizamuddin said that a large number of people from different communities of the constituency were supporting us.

He said that the manner in which PPP candidates have received public acceptance in UC-8 is indescribable.

He appealed to the people to vote for all the PPP candidates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Vote Hyderabad All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization lette ..

Abdul Qadir Patel distributes regularization letters to FDI employees

8 minutes ago
 ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

ANF recovers narcotics; arrests four accused

8 minutes ago
 Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive contin ..

Second sub-national Polio vaccination drive continues

8 minutes ago
 59 criminals arrested during crackdown

59 criminals arrested during crackdown

10 minutes ago
 Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Champ ..

Baghban Peshawar wins 15th All KP Muwai Thai Championship

10 minutes ago
 EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade d ..

EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade deal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.