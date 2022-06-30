Nizam appeals people to vote for PPP candidates in LG election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said the enthusiasm of the people in Union Council No. 8 of Hyderabad, it seems that the panel of Ikramuddin alias Shani Arain will win in this constituency with an overwhelming majority.

Addressing the corner meetings at Union Council-8, Nizamuddin said that a large number of people from different communities of the constituency were supporting us.

He said that the manner in which PPP candidates have received public acceptance in UC-8 is indescribable.

He appealed to the people to vote for all the PPP candidates.