Nizamani After Being Attacked In Kabul Returns Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 05, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

The Foreign Office says Nizamani is in the country on a prescheduled visit for consultations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2022) Head of Pakistan Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani on Monday returned home days after he came under attack in Federal capital of Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office confirmed Nizamani's return to home.

"Nizamani is in the country on a preschedued visit for consultations," said the Foreign Office in a statement.

Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani luckily survived assassination attempt in Kabul on Friday.

SSG guard Israr saved his life by receiving three bullets and he was critically injured.

The injured guard was immediay airlifted to Peshawar from Afghanistan.

Accirding to an embassy official, a sniper “came behind the cover of houses and started firing,” but that the ambassador and other staff remained safe.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry condemned the attack. It said, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not allow any malicious actors to pose a threat to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.”

Pakistan on Saturday had summoned the Afghan Charge d’Affaires to convey Pakistan’s deep concern and anguish over the attack.

