Nizami Health and Education Welfare Organization delegation meets Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Nizami Health and education Welfare Organization on Monday called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House.

The eight-member delegation was headed by Chairman Nizami Health and Education Welfare Organization Dr. S. Mehboob Hasan Nizami, said a statement.

They discussed the role of social organization, sponsorship of deserving people and other issues.

Chairman Dr. S. Mehboob informed the governor about the aims and objectives of the organization.

The governor said that social organizations were the arm of the government and the services of these organizations in tough times were commendable.

He further said that the social organization had a key role in the improvement of the society and the welfare of the common man, adding the government was providing all possible help and support to the social organizations.

He said that the performance of the organization was excellent and it was hoped that they would work more diligently.