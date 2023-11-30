NJAC forms committee to formulate SDEP draft for judiciary

The National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) on Thursday constituted a committee to formulate the initial draft of the Standardized Data Exchange Policy (SDEP) for the Judiciary to use information technology and artificial intelligence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) on Thursday constituted a committee to formulate the initial draft of the Standardized Data Exchange Policy (SDEP) for the Judiciary to use information technology and artificial intelligence.

The draft would be finalized after deliberations in the next meeting, said a press release.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan/Chairman, National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) convened a meeting in the Conference Room of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to consider how information technology and artificial intelligence can best be utilized to improve the working and efficiency of the judiciary. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan/Member, NJAC also attended the meeting.

Dr. Umar Saif, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, and other eminent IT Professionals from the Public and Private Sectors were invited to share their views.

The participants included Ms. Tania Aidrus, a renowned IT Professional, Mr. Babar Majid Bhatti, CEO - National Information Technology board (NITB), and Mr. Sohail Muhammad Khan, DG. NITB, Mr. Sarmad Sohail, Team Lead, NITB, Mr. Gohar Ahmed Khan, Chief Project Officer, NADRA, Dr. Waseem Ahmed, Chief Manager, PRAL, Mr. Faisal Yousaf, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Mr.

Omar Salman, Additional Director General, PITB, Mr. Jamal Ahmad, Director, PITB and Mr. Shahzad Anwer, Joint Director, PITB.

The Chair commenced the discussion with a query: how to incorporate information technology and artificial intelligence to curtail delay, get rid of the huge backlog of cases, make the system easy and transparent, and deter actors inside and outside of the judicial system from intentionally delaying the proceedings.

Moreover, proposes a robust Technology and AI policy for the Judiciary that enables easy access to justice for the litigant, and guarantees a transparent and efficient legal process for all. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar pointed out that a comprehensive national automation plan has to be devised not only for the Superior and District Judiciary but also for the Special Courts and Administrative Tribunals.

Several beneficial inputs were received from the participants discussing the road map to achieve the objective.

Dr. Umar Saif proposed that, to begin with, the data collection process has to be streamlined and determine what to do with this data.

He elaborated that certain tiers of monitoring and evaluation have to be defined and a Standardized Data Exchange Policy for courts has to be framed. Moreover, certain other aspects were discussed in the meeting regarding documentation and review of the system from the end-user’s perspective.