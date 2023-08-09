NJHP resumes power generation after 12 months

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Water resources Syed Khursheed Shah has said that the government on its last day, has added 969 megawatts cheapest power in the national grid replacing thermal power which would ease to the burden of people to some extend and expressed his firm commitment to complete all hydro-power project within stipulated time if he said people will repose their confidence upon them in the coming elections.

He expressed these views while talking to media after inauguration of resumption of generation from Neelum- Jhelum hydroelectric power project (NJHP) Subsequent upon completion of restoration works in the tail race tunnel, at Power house Chatter Klass, some 30 kilometers of here.

The unique in structure underground 969 megawatts hydroelectric power house was first inaugurated in 2018 by then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after a long awaited completion but was closed in July last year due to a fault in tail race tunnel.

Federal Secretary Water Resources Hassan Nasir Jamey and Chairman Water and power Development Authority (WAPDA) Eng. Lt Gen. Sajjad Ghani (Retd) were also accompanied with Federal Minister.

He said hydroelectric energy was one of the cheapest energy source needed for economic development of the country and was optimistic that after completion of ongoing hydroelectric power projects including Diamer Basha Dam, the country would get rid of the foreign loans.

Earlier, the federal Minister was briefed that electricity generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had to suspend in July 2022 due to blockade in the tail race tunnel caused by collapse of a part.

WAPDA immediately started remedial works by awarding contract to a Chinese construction firm after seeking approval from the Federal Government. The remedial works were carried out day and night under supervision of the consultants and guidance from the International Panel of Experts. Completion of remedial works led to resumption of electricity generation from the project.

The Federal Minister commended the efforts made by WAPDA, the project team, the consultants and the contractors for resumption of electricity generation from the project.

Neelum Jhelum is a run-of-the-river hydropower project that started electricity generation in April 2018. It envisages diversion of Neelum River through a system of tunnels having out fall into Jhelum River. It Project had been constructed in a very difficult mountainous terrain, while 90 percent of the project is underground. The project consists of a dam, 51.7-Km long underground water way system comprising of 48.2-Km headrace tunnel and 3.5-Km tailrace tunnel, an underground power house and a switch yard. The project has installed generation capacity of 969 MW with four generating units of 242.25 MW each.

Prior to suspension of electricity generation due to collapse of a part of its tail race tunnel last year, NJHP had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the National Grid.