NJHP Supplies Over 12 Bln Units To National Grid

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:42 PM

NJHP supplies over 12 bln units to national grid

NJHP supplies over 12 bln units to national grid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant (NJHP) while achieving yet another hallmark, supplied 12.354 billion cheap hydel units to the national grid system so far.

Official sources told APP here that the project produced over Rs 120 billion revenue by generating and supplying billions units to the national grid. It also helped saving of Rs 159 billion to the nation exchequer, they said.

NJHP which considered to be an engineering marvel, exceeded the annual rated generation, they said.

The project, having four generating units of 242.25 MW capacity each, started electricity generation with commissioning of its first unit in April 2018 attaining its maximum installed generation of 969 MW on August 14, 2018 with commissioning of its all four units.

It is worth mentioning here that Neelum Jhelum generated upto 1040 MW on April 9, 2019 beyond installed capacity of 969 MW, which reflects the efficiency of its electro-mechanical equipment, the turbines in particular.

