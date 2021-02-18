NJHP to remain shut down for annual maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :National Power Control Center (NPCC) has allowed shut down to NTDC from February 18 to 26 for maintenance of its 525 KV Rawat and Naukar Transmission Lines during the low flow season to minimize the generation losses.

Accordingly taking advantage of this shutdown, Neelum Jhelum Power Company also planned annual maintenance of its Power House Complex generating units besides maintenance of water regulation related sensitive mechanical and electrical equipment and instruments at Dam site, said a press release.

As a result the NJHPC Power House will remain off line during the period.

NJHP went into operation in April 2018 and has injected about 11.5 billion units into National Grid.