NJHP To Restart Electricity Generation By Month-end

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The 969-MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) is all set to resume electricity generation by the end of this month, as restoration work in the tail race tunnel of the project is nearing completion.

WAPDA Chairman Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani had a detailed visit of the project to review the restoration work being carried out for strengthening the tail race tunnel and preparedness level relating to resumption of power generation from the project on Saturday, according to a WAPDA spokesman here.

Chief Executive Officer, Project Director, the Consultants and the Contractors of were also present during the visit.

The project's restoration team briefed the Chairman that the task of concrete lining in collapsed area of the tail race tunnel has been accomplished. In addition, rest of the affected portions in 3.

5 km-long tunnel has also been strengthened through lattice girder, rock bolting and shotcrete. Sweeping and cleanliness of the tail race tunnel will commence during the next week. Afterward, pressurization i.e. filing of water in the tail race tunnel will be started, which will lead to electricity generation from the project.

The chairman directed the project team to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the guidelines made by the international experts for pressurization of tail race tunnel and smooth resumption of power generation from the project.

Neelum Jhelum is a run-of-the-river Hydropower Project, that started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to suspension of electricity generation due to collapse of a part of its tail race tunnel last year, the project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the national grid.

