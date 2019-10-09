NJPMC directs high courts to establish 'Gender Based Violence' courts till Nov 4

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) Wednesday directed all the high courts to ensure establishment of the Gender Based Violence (GBV) courts till the November 4 this year.

The NJPMC also directed that the GBV cases should be sent to those judicial officers who have been imparted training in respect of GBV cases at the Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore, in collaboration with Asian Development Bank.

Upon the directions of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and NJPMC Chairman Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Secretary Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan has conveyed to all the high courts to ensure establishment of the GBV courts till November 4.

The NJPMC, in its meetings held on April 29 and June 24, deliberated upon the proposal for establishment of the special courts for GBV cases against women and children across the country, accordingly.

The NJPMC, in its meeting dated June 24, 2019, decided that the high courts will nominate a judge of the high court as focal person for GBV courts.

It was further decided that the high courts will nominate a district and sessions judge/additional district and sessions judge and magistrates (if so desired) from each district for training in phases, in Punjab Judicial Academy and after the training the GBV cases would be sent to the trained judicial officers.

A press release issued by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan said indeed, the CJP/Chairman of NJPMC has aimed to ensure expeditious and inexpensive justice to every citizen under mandate of the Constitution of Pakistan, indiscriminately, specially to the vulnerable classes of the society i.e. women and children.

Dr Raheem Awan said the environment of the GBV courts would be friendly towards the women and children, established in safe and secure premises and equipped in such a manner that the women and children coming to these courts would feel comfortable.

Moreover, there would be relaxed siting area and if possible a playing area for the children, he added.

He said in order to address the grievances of the vulnerable classes, especially women and children, the CJP/chairman of NJPMC, has indeed initiated the noble step of recognizing and addressing the problems faced by the women and children in the courts with the ultimate goal of provision of speedy and expeditious justice to all the section of the society.

He said the CJP/chairman of NJPMC, has directed the implementation of the aforementioned directions of the NJPMC in letter and spirit for efficient administration of justice and in the national interest.