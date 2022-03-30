NJPMC directs IGs, PGs to improve standards of criminal justice system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, (NJPMC) on Wednesday reviewing the statistics of FIRs and Challans, directed the Inspector Generals (IGs) and Prosecutor Generals (PGs) to improve the service delivery and standards of criminal justice system for the public.

The 50th meeting of the NJPMC held under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The meeting was attended by the members of NJPMC including the Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court, Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Chief Justice, Lahore High Court, Lahore and Qaiser Rashid Khan, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, Justice Athar Minallah, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan.

The Committee deliberated upon the relevant statistics with respect to institution, disposal and pendency of cases in the superior courts and district judiciary and unanimously resolved that High Courts to evolve an effective strategy of case management to reduce backlog of cases. The Committee also resolved that all the vacant posts in the judiciary will be filled expeditiously.

The Committee also resolved on speedy decision about trials of Under Trial Prisoners, bail applications and appeals as well. The Committee also examined the pendency of the cases which had been stayed by the Courts involving huge revenue and directed the Federal board of Revenue to come up with a proposal for effective assistance to the courts for deciding these cases.

The Committee directed that the capacity of police investigators and prosecutors should be enhanced through trainings and Forensic Science Laboratories at Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to be established at the earliest.

The Committee while reviewing the performance and vacancy positions of Administrative Courts/Tribunals directed the Secretary Law and Justice to submit a proposal for filling up of vacancies in the Administrative Tribunal and Special Courts and to ensure provision of better infrastructure and logistic support.

Chairman NJPMC Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial appreciated the participants for updating the NJPMC about the issues impacting the process of dispensation of justice.