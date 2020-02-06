UrduPoint.com
NKATI Driving License Drive Get Big Exposure

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

NKATI driving license drive get big exposure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry's (NKATI) awareness drive "Build a Driving License" for industrial workers in collaboration with Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic (License Watering) has received excellent exposure.

The first day of the campaign, the industrialists of North Karachi took advantage and made learning licenses of their workers. Under which 500 learning licenses were issued, said press release on Thursday.

The three-day campaign will continue from 10am to 5pm on February 8, with the aim of encouraging Karachi Industrial Area workers to obtain a driving license to comply with the traffic laws.

Patron-in-Chief of NKATI, Capt. (Retd) A. Moiz Khan said the NKATI is playing an active role in providing every facility to its member industrialists and the learning license awareness drive was proof of this.

"We are very grateful to Additional IGP Karachi and DIGP License Branch for this," he said.

Chief of Crime Monitoring Cell, Akhtar Ismail said the industrialists of North Karachi area are taking full advantage of the campaign. The Association will continue to provide one window services to our members in the future.

President NKATI, Naseem Akhtar urged North Karachi's industrialists to get the most out of the campaign and get a driving license for their workers.

The association's SVP, Imran Moiz Khan, VP Fawad Elahi Shamsi, Deputy Chief of Crime Monitoring Cell, Syed Yasir Ali, Shahzad Elahi and Member Managing Committee were also present on the occasion.

