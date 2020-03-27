UrduPoint.com
NKATI's Membership Renewal Date Extended Up To April 30

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) has extended the last date for renewal of its membership to April 30,2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

In reference to a notification issued by Directorate General of Trade Organizations, NKATI has advised all its members to get their membership renewed before the dateline to avoid any inconvenience including suspension of their membership.

Whereas, they would have also to submit with proof of Income Tax and Sales Tax Return (If applicable) for the preceding year, which are mandatory, said release on Friday.

