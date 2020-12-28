UrduPoint.com
NLC Completes Process Of Stranded Transportation Containers In China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

NLC completes process of stranded transportation containers in China

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has successfully completed the process of transporting stranded containers in China from Khanjarab to Silk Route Dry Port Sost.

The containers were stranded in December last year due to the Corona epidemic. For this purpose, the Khanjarab border was temporarily opened from 15 to 25 December 2020 so that stranded containers could be brought to Pakistan.

Remember that the border is closed every year from November 30 to April 1 due to heavy snowfall. When the border opened on December 15, 2020, the transportation of containers began.

The NLC began transporting the containers despite the severe weather. Transportation of heavy vehicles was a major challenge due to slipperiness, but with the help of local administration, all the containers were safely delivered to Sost Dry Port just two days before the border was closed.

Equipment, machinery for hydropower and commercial equipment were loaded. These items were sent to NLC Dry Port Sost at Khanjarab from where they will be sent to different areas after customs clearance. The empty containers will be returned to Khanjarab and handed over to Chinese authorities.

