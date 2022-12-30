UrduPoint.com

NLC Develops Modern TOS For Border Crossings

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NLC develops modern TOS for border crossings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Logistics Cells (NLC) is developing the latest Terminal Operating System (TOS) for all border crossing points (BCPs) to further enhance efficiency, ensure transparency and reduce dwell time.

According to the official sources, the processes of cargo handling and information sharing will be fully automated including plugging time and cost slippages with implementation of the system.

Laboratory test of the Terminal Operating System was already completed successfully at HQ NLC while Beta version was being deployed at Kharlachi Border Terminal (BT). "First of its kind on any land port, the TOS will be deployed on all Border Terminals by April 2023," the official said.

The TOS will provide real-time information of terminal operations to all relevant stakeholders connected with the system through their API (Application Programing Interface) for sharing required data.

The system will enable seamless conduct of terminal operations. It will help in effective yard management by sharing instant information including but not limited to scanned images of containers, weighment, arrival and departure of cargo and crew members.

The operational modules of the system include RFID management, gate-in management, vehicle inspection, 3rd party integration (WeBOC, Health Dept etc), yard management. (for parking & vehicle identification at any time), warehouse management, vehicle tracing and gate-out management.

The system will issue alerts in case of any inordinate delay in cargo handling and will fully configure the process flows and reports generation.

