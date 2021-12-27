UrduPoint.com

NLC Offers Lowest Bid For Construction Of Parking Plaza In Blue Area: CDA

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 09:17 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would start construction of parking plaza in Blue Area to resolve parking problems of the business community and the residents of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) would start construction of parking plaza in Blue Area to resolve parking problems of the business community and the residents of the city.

Bids for the construction of a parking plaza have been opened and National Logistics Cell (NLC) offered the lowest bid of Rs.1274.548 million for the construction of the plaza, said a news release.

According to details, the car parking plaza will be constructed near Savor Foods along Jinnah Avenue in Blue Area Islamabad.

The parking plaza will have a capacity to park around 1300 vehicles at a time. Shops will be constructed on the ground floor of the parking plaza which will also increase the revenue of CDA.

Similarly, vehicles parked in the car park will also be a source of income for the authority. Open-air restaurants will be established on the fifth floor of the parking plaza.

