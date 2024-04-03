Open Menu

NLC Successfully Transports Pakistan’s Potato Export Consignment To Tajikistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 01:40 PM

NLC successfully transports Pakistan’s potato export consignment to Tajikistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has achieved another major milestone in boosting the country’s regional trade with Central Asian state of Tajikistan by successfully transporting Pakistani potato export consignment to Dushanbe.

The NLC effectively gained access to increase trade with another important Central Asian country as the convoy of NLC trucks reached the Tajik capital of Dushanbe after covering more than 1,400 kilometers (km), an official source told APP.

The trucks of National Logistics Cell completed the journey from Okara and Rahim Yar Khan to Dushanbe in just seven days. However, a special ceremony was held at Dushanbe Customs Terminal One on the arrival of the inaugural convoy under International Road Transport.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by notable personalities including Tajik Minister of Transport Azim Ibrahim, Director General of NLC Farrukh Shehzad Rao, Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, Customs Department officials and prominent Tajik businessmen.

Addressing the ceremony, the Tajikistan's Minister of Transport appreciated the official launch of ground transportation by Pakistan's leading logistics organization.

The Minister of Transport of Tajikistan said, "This initiative marks an important milestone in bilateral trade relations between the two countries."

The Tajik minister expressed confidence while appreciating Pakistan's role as an important trade partner in the region.

The Transport Minister assured unwavering support to further facilitate smooth movement of Pakistani trucks to Tajikistan.

The Director General of NLC emphasized the importance of Tajikistan in trade through NLC. He thanked the Tajik Government for its support in facilitating the movement of the NLC convoy.

Farrukh Shahzad Rao emphasized on the promotion of mutual trade and said, "Trade through NLC under the TIR (International Road Transport) system will facilitate timely and efficient import and export of both countries."

Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao highlighted the important role of NLC in establishing regional linkages while referring to the extensive operations of NLC spread across 10 countries in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Road Rahim Yar Khan Okara Dushanbe Tajikistan From Government Asia

Recent Stories

realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

14 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

14 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

14 hours ago
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

14 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

14 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago
 Man burnt to death by woman

Man burnt to death by woman

15 hours ago
 Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube ..

Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan