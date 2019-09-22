NLC to run country wide cleanliness drive on World Tourism Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The National Logistics Cell (NLC) in collaboration with various education institutions would run country wide cleanliness drive at the tourist resorts to create awareness about eco-tourism, on the eve of upcoming World Tourism Day on September 27.

A comprehensive programme has been chalked out to engage youth and students in the cleanliness campaign with an aim to raise public awareness about protecting the nature, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Students excursions have been planned to most frequented places of domestic tourism where environmental issues and littering have been notices. A variety of sites from mountains to coastal belt have been chosen to highlight different challenges to flora and fauna, marine life and archeological heritage.

The event would focus on highlighting the need for using product and services without harming the nature in tourist spots.

The NLC planed to spearhead eco tourism with underlying theme to promote use of recycled products, renewable energy, water conservation and minimizing the existing pollution levels.

A team of students from Karachi would be taken to the shores of Arabian Sea to demonstrate cleanliness and create public awareness. Similar events have simultaneously been arranged in Gilgit, Murree, Islamabad and Lahore etc.

It is worth mentioning that NLC was contributing to the national effort of promoting tourism in the country.