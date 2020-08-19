UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Carried Out Anti- Locust Operation In Lasbella,Tharparkar, RYK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

NLCC carried out anti- locust operation in Lasbella,Tharparkar, RYK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre(NLCC) has carried out locust control operation on 120 hectares of Lasbella, 206 hectares of Tharparkar and 10 hectares of district Rahim Yar khan during last 24 hours.

According to the latest update released by NLCC on Wednesday no locust presence was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however locust was present in one district each; Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

Anti locust survey and control operations were in progress as during last 24 hours 235,000 hectares area has been surveyed, whereas locust control operation has been carried out in District Lasbella, Balochistan; Tharparkar, Sindh and district Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab.

In last six months, control operation has been carried out on 1,114,853 hectares area of land.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Progress Tharparkar

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership keen to protect health of count ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University well-equipped for hybrid educ ..

22 minutes ago

Blasphemous act in IOJK designed to ignite anti-Mu ..

25 minutes ago

India planned a false flag operation against Pakis ..

25 minutes ago

NUST honours its philanthropic partners

27 minutes ago

ITC announces services schedule during New Hijri Y ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.