NLCC carried out anti- locust operation in Lasbella,Tharparkar, RYK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre(NLCC) has carried out locust control operation on 120 hectares of Lasbella, 206 hectares of Tharparkar and 10 hectares of district Rahim Yar khan during last 24 hours.

According to the latest update released by NLCC on Wednesday no locust presence was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however locust was present in one district each; Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab.

Anti locust survey and control operations were in progress as during last 24 hours 235,000 hectares area has been surveyed, whereas locust control operation has been carried out in District Lasbella, Balochistan; Tharparkar, Sindh and district Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab.

In last six months, control operation has been carried out on 1,114,853 hectares area of land.