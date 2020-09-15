UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Carried Out Anti-pest Operation Over 580 Hectares Of Lasbella

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:52 PM

NLCC carried out anti-pest operation over 580 hectares of Lasbella

National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Tuesday carried out anti-pest operation over 580 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Tuesday carried out anti-pest operation over 580 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat from 61 districts to only 01district.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 170,661 hectares of affected areas, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab. However locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan (lasbella).

The anti-locust survey and control operations were in full progress as NLCC have surveyed 170,661 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in 580 hectares of District Lasbella.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out over 1,128,819 hectares areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Agriculture Progress From

Recent Stories

TRA allocates new frequencies for 5G networks

11 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution joins key UAE suppliers to prov ..

26 minutes ago

Dividends of controlling COVID-19 paying off on ec ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Coalition Helicopter Makes Emergenc ..

3 minutes ago

E-library re-opens

6 minutes ago

Students enthusiastically resume academic activiti ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.