NLCC Carries Out Survey On 194,544 Hectares

Sumaira FH 53 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) on Friday carried out anti-pest operation over 20 hectares of District Lasbella of Baluchistan during last 24 hours in order to eliminate it completely from the country.

The joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security and Research, provincial agriculture departments and the Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against the locusts in effected districts and succeeded to minimize its threat to only one district.

The joint teams formed to combat the desert locust attacks had also completed survey of about 194,544 hectares of affected areas, said a press release issued by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Meanwhile, no locust have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab. However locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan (lasbella).

The anti-locust survey and control operations were also in full progress as NLCC conducting anti-locust operation and survey of affected areas in order to eliminate the pest completely.

The NLCC have completed anti-locust survey of 194,544 hectares during last 24 hours and carried out anti locust operation in 20 hectares of District Lasbella.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out over 1,131,885 hectares area.

