NLCC conducts survey over 199,215 hectares in 24 hours, no locust find in KP, Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :National locust Control Centre (NLCC) had surveyed about 199,215 hectares of land during last 24 hours and carried out anti-locust operation over 300 hectares of District Lasbella of Balochistan.

A press release issued by the Ministry of National food Security and Research on Sunday said that no locust presence was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.

However, the locust was presented in only one district of Balochistan where the anti-locust survey and control operations were in progress.

During last 24 hours 199,215 hectares area have been surveyed and control operation conducted over effected land.

In last 6 months, control operation have been carried out on 1,125,498 hectares areas, it added.