UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Surveys 129,427 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation In 24 Hrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

NLCC surveys 129,427 hectares of land under anti-locust operation in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 129,427 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province.

According to press statement issued here on Sunday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan.

However, the presence of locust was only observed in Jamshoro and Tharparkar, where anti-locust operation was carried out on 80 hectares of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,132,770 hectares of land across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab Jamshoro Tharparkar Sunday

Recent Stories

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

2 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

2 hours ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.