NLCC Surveys 141,695 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

NLCC surveys 141,695 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 141,695 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 141,695 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province.

According to press statement issued here Saturday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan .

However, the presence of locust was only observed in Jamshoro, where anti-locust operation was carried out on 35 hectares of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,134,180 hectares of land across the country.

