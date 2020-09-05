UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Surveys 177,105 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation In 24 Hrs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:58 PM

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 177,105 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in a district of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 177,105 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in a district of Balochistan province.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

However, presence of locust was observed in one district of Balochistan, it said adding that anti-locust operation was carried out on 310 hectares in district Lasbella.

It is to be mentioned here that during past six months, locust control operations have been carried out on 1,125,197 hectares of land across the country.

