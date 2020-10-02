UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NLCC Surveys 183,740 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:00 AM

NLCC surveys 183,740 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) conducted survey at around 183,740 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh.

According to press statement issued here on Friday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan.

However, the presence of locust was observed in Jamshoro (Sindh) and Rahim Yar Khan (Punjab) where anti-locust operation was carried out on an area of 310 hectares of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations had been carried out on 1,132,530 hectares of land across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 2, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

10 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

11 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.