NLCC Surveys 185,973 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation

Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

NLCC surveys 185,973 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) surveyed around 185,973 hectares area during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in two districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

According to press statement issued here Wednesday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Punjab.

However, the presence of locust was observed in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh, it said adding that anti-locust operation was carried out on 240 hectares in district Lasbella and 130 hectares of Tharparker.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,124,273 hectares of land across the country.

