NLCC Surveys 199,215 Hectares Of Land Under Anti-locust Operation In 24 Hrs

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

NLCC surveys 199,215 hectares of land under anti-locust operation in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 199,215 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in one district of Balochistan provinces.

According to press statement issued here Sunday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

However, the presence of locust was only observed in Lasbella district of Balochistan, where anti-locust operation was carried out on 300 hectares of land.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,125,497hectares of land across the country.

