NLCC surveys 208,471 hectares of land under anti-locust operation in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 208,471 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in two districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

According to a press statement issued here Thursday by the Ministry of National food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Punjab.

However, the presence of locust was observed in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh, it said adding that anti-locust operation was carried out on 210 hectares in district Lasbella and 35 hectares of Tharparker.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,124,838 hectares of land across the country.