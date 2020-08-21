NLD delegation visits Karachi University

Four member delegation of the National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights on Friday visited the University of Karachi to meet Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi

The member Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed, Dr Ashothama Lohana, Jai Parkash Moorani, and Junaid Ahmed were part of the delegation while KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, member KU Syndicate Shaibzada Moazzam Qureshi and KU Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali were also present in a meeting which held at the KU VC Secretariat.

The NLD members briefed KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that Punjab government allocated two percent seat's quota for the religious minority communities which would open the door of higher education upon them.

They requested that it would be a great initiative if KU could also reserve seats for the students of minority communities.

The visitors observed that as the minority communities were unable to get a higher education, they also lack in finding good jobs and unable to get a higher position in the public and private sectors.

They said that reserved seats would encourage youngsters of different minority communities living in different parts of the city and province. KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the delegation that KU is providing quality education to everyone and its doors are always open for the students.

He assured that this matter would soon be discussed at the relevant platform and hopefully the KU would offer special quota to the religious minority communities in 2021. He also told the delegation that the KU would also like to arrange scholarships and financial aid for them.

The KU VC said that KU would always extend support for the minority students so that they could play an important role in bringing their communities in mainstream and did not consider themselves as marginalized communities.

MPA Anthony Naveed said that he would also like to ask the Sindh government to allocate funds for the scholarships from the concerned ministry.