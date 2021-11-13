UrduPoint.com

NLE Step 2 Test At Multan Center To Be Re-conducted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

NLE Step 2 test at Multan Center to be re-conducted

The Medical and Dental Council on the recommendation of the Examination Department of the National Medical Authority followed by a detailed assessment has decided to invalidate the National Licensing Examination NLE Step 2 (Medical) examination held at the Multan Center from October 29th to October 31st, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The Medical and Dental Council on the recommendation of the Examination Department of the National Medical Authority followed by a detailed assessment has decided to invalidate the National Licensing Examination NLE Step 2 (Medical) examination held at the Multan Center from October 29th to October 31st, 2021.

According to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), the council has directed that the NLE Step 2 (Medical) for the 149 students who appeared at Multan Center be re-held within four weeks while the students will not be charged for the examination to be re-held.

The council has also directed an immediate inquiry to be conducted on the process of examination at the Multan Center and for responsibility to be determined and strict action taken.

The decision to invalidate the NLE Step 2 (Medical) examination was based on discrepancies found in the marking of the clinical practical exam. Review and assessment of each exam conducted is an integral part of all PMC examination systems to ensure that results of all exams are fair and represent a true assessment of the students and is strictly on merit, it added.

On considering the results of NLE Step 2 (Medical) held at the Multan Center null and void, Dr. Arshad Taqi, President, Medical and Dental Council said, "The NLE Step 2 (Medical) examination assesses the clinical skills of a graduate and determines their ability to work as an independent practitioner. It is our moral duty to only allow a safe doctor to become part of the healthcare delivery system of Pakistan." He said that a post-exam review is held before the final result as per PMC policy and discrepancies were found in the Multan NLE Step 2 (Medical) center thus stands cancelled to be re-held at a later date.

"The foundations of our reforms rest on our commitment to transparency, meritocracy, and integrity. This blatant disregard for patient safety will not be overlooked by PMC and the results of the inquiry will be shared with the public."He said that The NLE exam is a key component of the health care licensing reforms to ensure that all doctors licensed in Pakistan are certified to be duly skilled and competent as safe doctors, which is a fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Doctor October Moral All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

35,116 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

35,116 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 minutes ago
 Parkha among ladies, Damil & Zubair among amateur ..

Parkha among ladies, Damil & Zubair among amateur lead in Corps Commander Golf

1 minute ago
 22 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

22 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

33 minutes ago
 Kung Fu championship held

Kung Fu championship held

2 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

6 more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.