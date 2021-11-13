NLE Step 2 test at Multan Center to be re-conducted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The Medical and Dental Council on the recommendation of the Examination Department of the National Medical Authority followed by a detailed assessment has decided to invalidate the National Licensing Examination NLE Step 2 (Medical) examination held at the Multan Center from October 29th to October 31st, 2021.

According to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), the council has directed that the NLE Step 2 (Medical) for the 149 students who appeared at Multan Center be re-held within four weeks while the students will not be charged for the examination to be re-held.

The council has also directed an immediate inquiry to be conducted on the process of examination at the Multan Center and for responsibility to be determined and strict action taken.

The decision to invalidate the NLE Step 2 (Medical) examination was based on discrepancies found in the marking of the clinical practical exam. Review and assessment of each exam conducted is an integral part of all PMC examination systems to ensure that results of all exams are fair and represent a true assessment of the students and is strictly on merit, it added.

On considering the results of NLE Step 2 (Medical) held at the Multan Center null and void, Dr. Arshad Taqi, President, Medical and Dental Council said, "The NLE Step 2 (Medical) examination assesses the clinical skills of a graduate and determines their ability to work as an independent practitioner. It is our moral duty to only allow a safe doctor to become part of the healthcare delivery system of Pakistan." He said that a post-exam review is held before the final result as per PMC policy and discrepancies were found in the Multan NLE Step 2 (Medical) center thus stands cancelled to be re-held at a later date.

"The foundations of our reforms rest on our commitment to transparency, meritocracy, and integrity. This blatant disregard for patient safety will not be overlooked by PMC and the results of the inquiry will be shared with the public."He said that The NLE exam is a key component of the health care licensing reforms to ensure that all doctors licensed in Pakistan are certified to be duly skilled and competent as safe doctors, which is a fundamental right of every citizen of Pakistan.