NLF To Hold "Cultural Carnival" On March 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Literary Festival (NLF) has arranged a "Cultural Carnival" to enthrall the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on March 7.

"Stalls of Desi, fast-food, continental, home based chefs food and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will be placed," an organizer said here Friday.

He said that national bands and enchanting cultural performances would boom the long day event.

He said "audience will be enthralled by youth performances, culture performances, open mic session, children, surprise guest entry and gift announcements."