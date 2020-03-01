NLF To Hold "Cultural Carnival" On March 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The National Literary Festival (NLF) has arranged fun filled "Cultural Carnival" to enthrall the resident of twin cities on 7th March.

"Stalls of Desi, fast-food, continental, home based chefs food and all type of foods from quality restaurants, home chefs, bakeries, and other foodies will be placed," an organizer told.

He said that national bands and enchanting cultural performances would be coming to boom the long day event.

He said "Audience will be enthralled by youth performances, culture performances, open mic session, children, surprise guest entry and gift announcements." "NLF is working hard to make this carnival a memorable event for you all and it will be a grand family gathering," he stated.

