NLF To Hold "Stand Up Comedy Competition" On March 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :National Literary Festival has arranged a comedy night blended with spark of humor titled 'Stand up Comedy Competition' on March 8.

The night is being aim to provide an opportunity to weave gags, crack up the audience with deep rumbling laughter, with high cackles piercing the warm air densed with witty one-liners.

The comedians will be assessed on narration interwoven with swift yet appropriate facial expressions and hand gestures,an official said on Thursday.

The comedians will enthrall the audience with their unique sense of humor and this comedy night would be packed with outrageous jokes, relatable feelings , stories full of fun and the joy a person need.

The night was arranged to entertain and to provide healthy environment to the audience by their exceptional funny way of presenting comedy, he stated.