NLF workers pay tribute to Baldia Factory victims on 8th anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The workers of National Labour Federation (NLF) here Friday paid tribute to the victims of tragic Baldia Factory incident on its 8th anniversary.

Around 259 innocent labourers had lost their lives when miscreants set a garment factory a blaze on September 11, 2012 in Karachi's Baldia town.

The National Labour Federation Pakistan has organized a protest demonstration opposite press club Hyderabad on Friday and demanded justice to the families of those who had lost their lives in the incident.

A large number of workers of National Labour Federation Pakistan led by provincial general secretary Shakil Ahmed Shaikh, Abdul Jabbar Qureshi, Aijaz Hussain and others staged protest rally to condemn the inhuman and barbaric incident in which some vested interests had brutally killed 259 labourers by setting a garment factory a blaze.

Addressing the rally, Shakil Shaikh said despite passage of eight years case was still to be decided.

Criticizing the provincial Government, he said PPP was in power in Sindh since last 12 years but it had failed to provide justice to the victim families.

He also demanded of the Federal government to declare September 11 as National Labour Day in memory of tragic Baldia Factory incident so that this day could be observed officially every year to pay homage to the martyr labours.

The participants of rally by holding banners and placards also chanted slogans against extortionist mafia and demanded that justice should be provided to the victims by awarding strict punishments to the accused.