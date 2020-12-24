UrduPoint.com
NLPD Arranges Conference On 'Quaid-i-Azam: Shakhsiyyat And Khidmat'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:16 PM

NLPD arranges conference on 'Quaid-i-Azam: Shakhsiyyat and Khidmat'

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Thursday arranged a day-long international conference on "Quaid-i-Azam: Shakhsiyyat and Khidmat"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Thursday arranged a day-long international conference on "Quaid-i-Azam: Shakhsiyyat and Khidmat". NLPD Director General Dr Rauf Parekh speaking on the occasion said that it was Quaid-i-Azam's vision and foresightedness that in the presence of so many languages being spoken in Pakistan, he declared urdu as the national language. He said, "We have got separate homeland due to a long struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali adding that he worked untiringly to fulfill his duties so our youth should follow Quaid's vision.

Eminent poet Iftikhar Arif speaking on the occasion said that today it has become a fashion to criticize the leaders of Pakistan Movement, which is regretful.

He said stated that East Pakistan was not separated due to linguistic issues alone, but the conspiracies of rulers and politicians, social and economic injustice were also to be blamed.

He said that ever since the beginning of Pakistan Movement, all leaders held their consensus that the national language of the new state of Pakistan should be Urdu.

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik said that Quad-i-Azam wanted to turn a piece of land into "a country of peace and prosperity" adding that there was not the slightest conflict in his personality.

He said that he never changed his opinion due to external pressure, in fact his opponents maintained their distance for fear of being affected by his opinion.

He further stated that Quaid-i-Azam was very hardworking and lived a very honest life and he dedicated a considerable portion of his hard earned savings to educational institutions like Islamia College Peshawar, Sindh Madarsa-tul-Islam and Ali Garh, through his will.

Arifa Syyeda, Dr Azahar Hameed, Muhammad Sharif Baqa and Nasar Malik were among other speakers who expressed their views on the occasion.

