Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 AM

NLPD, Baqi Siddiqui Forum hold 53rd death anniversary of Baqi Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) with the collaboration of Baqi Siddiqui Forum held 53rd death anniversary of Baqi Siddiqui.

The event was held at Aiwan-e-Urdu of NLPD late Wednesday.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD on the occasion stated, "The caravan of knowledge and wisdom continues to move forward due to great poets like Baqi Siddiqui."

He further noted that poets played a significant role in the struggle for independence.

Baqi Siddiqui possessed extraordinary talent.

"There is a need to compile his works according to editorial principles, complete with a preface, introduction, and critical analysis," he added.

Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad, Head of the urdu Department at Allama Iqbal Open University, said that Baqi Siddiqui, as a modern poet, had immense love for his homeland. His poetry was rich with novel ideas and carried the cultural legacy of his time.

Prominent journalist Jabbar Mirza shared an anecdote about how Baqi Siddiqui refused to pledge allegiance to the Queen out of his devotion to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He presented a paper titled Naqsh-e-Wafa Baqi (The Legacy of Loyalty).

The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD.

The inaugural remarks were delivered by Dr. Rashid Hameed, Executive Director of the department.

The guest speakers included Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad, Jabbar Mirza, Dr. Tariq Mahmood Qazi, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam academy, and Syed Altaf Ahmed Shah, former Director of Radio Pakistan’s programs.

Other presenters included Dr. Farhat Jabeen, Sajid Qureshi, Jahangir Imran, Dr. Mehnaz Anjum, Anjum Qureshi, Dr. Baqar Waseem, Naeem Ikram Qureshi, Tabish Bangash, Shumaila Abeer Chaudhry, and Amna Syed, who discussed various aspects of Baqi Siddiqui’s life and literary contributions.

The event was hosted by Ahmed Ali Hashmi.

