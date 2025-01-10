NLPD, Baqi Siddiqui Forum Hold 53rd Death Anniversary Of Baqi Siddiqui
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) with the collaboration of Baqi Siddiqui Forum held 53rd death anniversary of Baqi Siddiqui.
The event was held at Aiwan-e-Urdu of NLPD late Wednesday.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD on the occasion stated, "The caravan of knowledge and wisdom continues to move forward due to great poets like Baqi Siddiqui."
He further noted that poets played a significant role in the struggle for independence.
Baqi Siddiqui possessed extraordinary talent.
"There is a need to compile his works according to editorial principles, complete with a preface, introduction, and critical analysis," he added.
Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad, Head of the urdu Department at Allama Iqbal Open University, said that Baqi Siddiqui, as a modern poet, had immense love for his homeland. His poetry was rich with novel ideas and carried the cultural legacy of his time.
Prominent journalist Jabbar Mirza shared an anecdote about how Baqi Siddiqui refused to pledge allegiance to the Queen out of his devotion to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He presented a paper titled Naqsh-e-Wafa Baqi (The Legacy of Loyalty).
The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD.
The inaugural remarks were delivered by Dr. Rashid Hameed, Executive Director of the department.
The guest speakers included Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad, Jabbar Mirza, Dr. Tariq Mahmood Qazi, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam academy, and Syed Altaf Ahmed Shah, former Director of Radio Pakistan’s programs.
Other presenters included Dr. Farhat Jabeen, Sajid Qureshi, Jahangir Imran, Dr. Mehnaz Anjum, Anjum Qureshi, Dr. Baqar Waseem, Naeem Ikram Qureshi, Tabish Bangash, Shumaila Abeer Chaudhry, and Amna Syed, who discussed various aspects of Baqi Siddiqui’s life and literary contributions.
The event was hosted by Ahmed Ali Hashmi.
Recent Stories
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..
'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets
Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered
Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook
President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..
Struggling Everton sack manager Dyche
President of Cyprus receives Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss bilateral relations, ..
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders
ICCI delegation visits RCCI to congratulate newly elected body
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NLPD, Baqi Siddiqui Forum hold 53rd death anniversary of Baqi Siddiqui2 minutes ago
-
Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered31 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat holds meeting with Bazid Khel elders and lease holders38 minutes ago
-
PTI founder to get release from courts: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana San ..38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Denmark resolve to foster maritime cooperation48 minutes ago
-
Resources being spent on public welfare: CM Maryam31 minutes ago
-
Dy.Director Culture Dept visits Besant Hall Children's library1 hour ago
-
Implementation of KMC by-laws, fixed rates for burials in controlled cemeteries started: Mayor Karac ..1 hour ago
-
Hassan Zehri condemns incident of terrorist in Zehri1 hour ago
-
Seminar held on fostering societal cohesion, tolerance, peace building1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam launches livestock card for farmers33 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to host Pioneering Global Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities33 minutes ago