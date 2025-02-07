NLPD Conducts Workshop On Int'l Day Of Human Fraternity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) in collaboration with Save Our Society Foundation (SOSF) conducted a workshop in connection with the International Day of Human Fraternity at its auditorium on Thursday.
The workshop was chaired by Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar, the Director General of NLPD. Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shams Ur Rehman, Head of the Department of Inter Faith Harmony and Dr. Shaista Sohail, CEO SOSF were first and the second key note speakers, respectively.
The workshop was moderated by Dr. Rashid Hameed, the Executive Director, NLPD and was attended by fifty participants.
The workshop commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran.
Dr. Rashid Hameed gave a brief introduction of Prof. Dr. Ghulam Shams Ur Rehman and said that Dr. Shams was the most appropriate and outstanding speaker as he had a command of the subject and was well versed in the topic by virtue of heading the department of Interfaith harmony, Allama Iqbal Open University.
Prof. Dr. Shams, as a true expert, very skillfully introduced the participants to the concept of human fraternity and its connotations.
In his eloquent and masterful address, he said that all religions spoke of one family of man. "However in the recent history, the concept of ‘nation state’ had emerged".
This ideology put the country first and the concept of human fraternity had lost its significance. Similarly, religion, castes, commonality of interests had further promoted different interest groups while increasing focus on individual self-interest and disregard for others led to human brotherhood becoming extinct. He said that islam welcomed difference of opinion.
He also underscored the subtle difference between the concepts of ‘difference of opinion’ and ‘contradiction’.
He said that 52 percent of the total population of the world was either Christian or Muslim.
He cited the example of the Covid pandemic that was handled through exemplary coordination and the human fraternity was at its peak. People across continents got together and curtailed the predicted devastation unlike the flu and other pandemics in the twentieth century and before that left human fatalities in catastrophic proportions," he added.
Dr. Shaista Sohail, CEO SOSF, as the second speaker highly appreciated and thanked DG NLPD and his team for hosting the joint event. She observed that the day was dedicated to promoting understanding, respect, and solidarity among people of all faiths, backgrounds, and cultures, emphasizing that as human beings our shared destiny binds us all together, despite our differences, with the ultimate goal of achieving peace and harmony worldwide.
She said that the day highlighted values like compassion, mutual respect, dialogue, and tolerance, crucial for building bridges between communities and laid emphasis on displaying the best of manners and polite speech while engaging with other human beings whatever their background as ordained by the Almighty and the Holy Prophet peace be upon him.
Dr. Shaista said that conflicts stem from economic issues both at the international, national and individual levels.
She reiterated that the first step towards establishing human brotherhood was not to look down upon any one rather we must give all person’s respect and honor irrespective of their background, religion, country or status.
She said that it was deplorable that many people treated their dependent household help in an inhuman fashion when the Holy Prophet Peace be Upon him had said that servants were to be forgiven even if they erred seventy times in a day.
All the participants promised to work on fraternizing with the marginalized lowest income strata persons with utmost respect.
Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar began his scholarly and lively address by thanking the SOSF for partnering with the NLPD to host the workshop. In his very impressive and meaningful discourse the learned Director General, in impeccable urdu cited numerous anecdotes to point out that the survival of humanity was dependent on each other’s wellbeing, and we cannot afford to be indifferent to the plight of fellow human beings.
He stressed that it was important for human beings to realize that the fate of humanity was interlinked inextricably, and we could not afford to show passivity in the face of adversity befalling fellow humans.
He emphasized the knowledge sharing and the necessity of passing on books that were lying idle to libraries for their maximum utilization and benefit of humanity. When we do good, it comes back to us in different forms, he opined.
The participants of the workshop received certificates and the speakers were presented with shields by CEO SOSF, Dr. Shaista Sohail as mementos for celebrating the International Day of Human Fraternity.
