NLPD held launching ceremony of website 'Warsaw Foundation International'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) with the collaboration of National Heritage & Culture Division, and the Warsaw Foundation, urdu Center New York held the launching ceremony of website Warsaw Foundation International at Awan-e-Urdu Hall on Friday.

The website was officially inaugurated by Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

In his address, he said, "Urdu is the only language spoken and understood by all in Pakistan. A citizen’s identity remains incomplete without Urdu, as it is our national identity.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General, NLPD, highlighted the importance of cultural and civilizational roots in driving progress. He emphasized that a nation's literature, culture, and civilization are the foundation upon which success in all other fields is built.

Dr. Sadaf Naqvi, Head of the Urdu Department at Faisalabad University, highlighted NLPD's mission to promote and develop Urdu language and literature at international level.