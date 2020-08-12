UrduPoint.com
NLPD Held Urdu Conference Titled "Urdu Maazi, Haal Aur Mustaqbil".

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :In accordance with "Independence day",National Language Promotion Department ( NLPD)on Wednesday  organized urdu Conference titiled "Urdu Maazi, Haal Aur Mustaqbil".

Addressing the Ceremony, Federal Minister for education & Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mehmood said that Urdu is our National Language.

He said that the Provinces will  also  have  the  choice  to  use  their  own  mother  tongue along with  Urdu,  according  to  the  provision  provided  in  the  constitution.

The   Minister said   that  the  conference  will  provide  the  government  with  new  and  practical solutions  and  recommendations  for  the  promotion  of  Urdu  Language.

  Shafqat  Mehmood appreciated  the  holding  of  the  conference  and  stressed  the  promotion  and  implementation of  the  National  Language.  Professor  Fateh  Muhammad  Malik,  Iftikhar  Arif,  Kishwar Naheed,  Raza  Ali  Abidi,  Dr.  Amna  Yaqeen  (UK),  Professor  Arif  Naqvi  (Germany), Thang  Mang Chiang  (China),  Dr.  Ibrahim  Muhammad  Ibrahim  (Egypt)  and Dr.  Ali  Biat (Iran)  expressed  also participated the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

