NLPD Held Urdu Conference Titled "Urdu Maazi, Haal Aur Mustaqbil".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :In accordance with "Independence day",National Language Promotion Department ( NLPD)on Wednesday organized urdu Conference titiled "Urdu Maazi, Haal Aur Mustaqbil".

Addressing the Ceremony, Federal Minister for education & Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mehmood said that Urdu is our National Language.

He said that the Provinces will also have the choice to use their own mother tongue along with Urdu, according to the provision provided in the constitution.

The Minister said that the conference will provide the government with new and practical solutions and recommendations for the promotion of Urdu Language.

Shafqat Mehmood appreciated the holding of the conference and stressed the promotion and implementation of the National Language. Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Raza Ali Abidi, Dr. Amna Yaqeen (UK), Professor Arif Naqvi (Germany), Thang Mang Chiang (China), Dr. Ibrahim Muhammad Ibrahim (Egypt) and Dr. Ali Biat (Iran) expressed also participated the event.