Open Menu

NLPD Holds 8th Session Of 'Muqalma' With Renowned Poet Sarfraz Baig

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM

NLPD holds 8th session of 'Muqalma' with renowned poet Sarfraz Baig

The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday held the eight session of 'Muqalma' with distinguished poet, writer and translator Sarfaraz Baig who lives in France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday held the eight session of 'Muqalma' with distinguished poet, writer and translator Sarfaraz Baig who lives in France.

The event was presided over by Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD.

While expressing gratitude to the esteemed guests, he provided a brief introduction to the department and stated, "Anyone who has written even a few words has engaged in a form of intellectual struggle. It is now our duty to pass these words on to the next generation."

He further mentioned that the department is currently working on IT-based projects, including machine translation, OCR (Optical Character Recognition), and speech-to-text technology.

The chief guest of the event, renowned poet, fiction writer, and ptv producer Farakhunda Shamim, highlighted the significance of digital technology, stating, "It has become an integral part of our lives and cannot be ignored."

She emphasized that technology could be effectively integrated with literature.

Professor Nusrat Bukhari remarked that individuals like Sarfaraz Baig served as cultural ambassadors for Pakistan abroad, and it was our duty to appreciate their work so they could continue to represent the country in a distinguished manner.

Baig’s childhood friend, Ansari, praised his novels, saying that "The imagery in his works transports me to the past. A great novelist carries history with them, and Sarfaraz Baig possesses this remarkable ability."

During the event, Sarfaraz Baig shared insights about his six novels and his journey as a writer.

He revealed that he initially started with poetry, but soon realized that it was not his true calling, he then turned to short stories, and eventually found his passion in novel writing, to which he was now fully dedicated.

The session concluded with a Q&A segment, where attendees asked Sarfaraz Baig questions about his literary work and life as a writer living abroad.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in ..

9 minutes ago
 7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman

7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman

4 minutes ago
 KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Cent ..

KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber ..

8 minutes ago
 RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

8 minutes ago
 Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders better traffic management on B ..

Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road

8 minutes ago
Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over ja ..

Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over jail facilities

4 minutes ago
 FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies

FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies

4 minutes ago
 Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in se ..

Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

4 minutes ago
 LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater l ..

LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater levels

4 minutes ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for k ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 10 terrorists KP operat ..

4 minutes ago
 Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah

Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan