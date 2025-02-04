NLPD Holds Event To Commemorate 'Kashmir Day'
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM
National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Tuesday organized an event to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Tuesday organized an event to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.
The event was presided over by the Director General of NLPD, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, who expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests.
In his address, Dr Mazhar reaffirmed support intellectually, politically, and morally for the stance of the Government of Pakistan on Kashmir.
"Discussions on the Kashmir issue are taking place at both governmental and public levels, as well as on international forums, to ensure a just and fair resolution," he emphasized.
"Whether it is Kashmir or Palestine, we stand with the oppressed worldwide in the pursuit of peace.
The Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions," he stated.
Speaking on the occasion, NLPD Executive Director Dr Rashid Hameed highlighted that the partition of the subcontinent remains an incomplete agenda since Kashmir was neither geographically nor culturally a part of India.
He pointed out that the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India stem from this unresolved dispute.
"Pakistan has a firm stance against India's oppression and exploitation in Kashmir. We remain hopeful that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain and that one day, Kashmir will achieve freedom," he remarked.
The event concluded with prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and the liberation of the region.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation11 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight11 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 122 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..16 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..16 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement21 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit21 minutes ago
-
DC inspect working of polio teams in villages6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority organize lecture on National policies on Languages6 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over minor dispute6 minutes ago