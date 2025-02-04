Open Menu

NLPD Holds Event To Commemorate 'Kashmir Day'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Tuesday organized an event to mark 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

The event was presided over by the Director General of NLPD, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, who expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests.

In his address, Dr Mazhar reaffirmed support intellectually, politically, and morally for the stance of the Government of Pakistan on Kashmir.

"Discussions on the Kashmir issue are taking place at both governmental and public levels, as well as on international forums, to ensure a just and fair resolution," he emphasized.

"Whether it is Kashmir or Palestine, we stand with the oppressed worldwide in the pursuit of peace.

The Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions," he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, NLPD Executive Director Dr Rashid Hameed highlighted that the partition of the subcontinent remains an incomplete agenda since Kashmir was neither geographically nor culturally a part of India.

He pointed out that the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India stem from this unresolved dispute.

"Pakistan has a firm stance against India's oppression and exploitation in Kashmir. We remain hopeful that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain and that one day, Kashmir will achieve freedom," he remarked.

The event concluded with prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir and the liberation of the region.

