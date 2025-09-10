NLPD hosts 10th session of Mukalma series with renowned scholar, former head of Lok Virsa Uxi Mufti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) hosted the 10th session of its Mukalma series with distinguished scholar, academic, broadcaster, author, intellectual, and former head of Lok Virsa, Uxi Mufti.

Dr. Rasheed Hameed, Executive Director of NLPD, delivered the opening remarks and welcomed the attendees, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

He highlighted the invaluable contributions of Uxi Mufti to Pakistan’s intellectual and cultural landscape. “Engaging with Mufti in this Muqalma session aims to connect the younger generation with profound insights into research and knowledge that are especially relevant in today’s era,” he remarked.

During the session, Uxi Mufti shed light on the intellectual and literary heritage of Pakistan, sharing his experiences and observations regarding the country’s cultural and civilizational identity. He emphasized that the promotion of the national language and folk traditions forms the foundation of a strong and progressive society.

“Pakistanis are extraordinary people. Their love for the country is unwavering,” said Mufti.

“This is a nation willing to make sacrifices and one that is deeply rooted in literary and scholarly traditions,” he added.

Referencing various philosophers, Mufti spoke about the significance of philosophy in nurturing critical thinking and a deeper understanding of life. “Philosophy not only underpins the human and social sciences but also guides individuals toward the pursuit of truth and a meaningful life,” he explained.

The session was attended by a wide array of scholars, teachers, researchers, writers, poets, students, and literary enthusiasts, all of whom paid tribute to Uxi Mufti’s immense contributions to literature, research, and cultural preservation.

Uxi Mufti also responded to the audience’s questions with intellectual depth and insight.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD, concluded the event by thanking the participants and announcing that the department would continue to host such intellectual Mukalma sessions in the future. “Our aim is not just to promote the national language and literature, but also to raise awareness about our civilization, culture, arts, and literary heritage,” he said.

“We are especially grateful to Uxi Mufti for honoring us with his valuable presence,” he remarked.