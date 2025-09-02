NLPD hosts book launch ceremony of Dr. Asma Ajmal’s Novel "Hashim Aur Hajra"

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) hosted a prestigious book launch ceremony for renowned writer and researcher Dr. Asma Ajmal’s novel "Hashim Aur Hajra"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) hosted a prestigious book launch ceremony for renowned writer and researcher Dr. Asma Ajmal’s novel "Hashim Aur Hajra".

The event was presided over by Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of NLPD. Celebrated writer and biographer Muhammad Hameed Shahid was the chief guest, while noted poet Salman Basit attended as the guest of honor, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran and a naat by Hafiz Inaam-ul-Haq. The program was hosted by Hafiza Amna, and the event concluded with closing remarks by Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Chairman of Tabeer Publications.

In his address, guest of honor Salman Basit praised Dr. Asma Ajmal’s novel, stating that it strengthened the tradition of novel-writing in urdu literature. He lauded the plot, character development, and narrative style of "Hashim Aur Hajra", calling it a valuable addition to the Urdu literary canon.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Khursheed Akhtar emphasized that such literary works foster a love for knowledge and literature among the younger generation.

Chief guest Muhammad Hameed Shahid, a distinguished author and translator, commended Dr. Ajmal for her realistic portrayal of life. He noted that the novel highlighted efforts to mend the disintegrating family system and reconnect with traditional cultural values.

In her remarks, novelist Dr. Asma Ajmal acknowledged her parents as the inspiration behind her writing. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the guests, speakers, and attendees for their support and appreciation.

Delivering the presidential address, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar stated that high-quality literature is being produced in Pakistan. He noted that Dr. Asma Ajmal has beautifully depicted local culture and rural life in her novel, reflecting a genuine and deep-rooted connection with village life.

The event was attended by prominent literary and intellectual figures from the Islamabad and Rawalpindi.