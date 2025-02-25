NLPD Hosts Book Launching Ceremony Of Ashraf Shad’s Memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025
National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), in collaboration with the literary and cultural organization Zavia, hosted the launch of veteran journalist, novelist, poet, and intellectual Ashraf Shad’s memoir, Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul, at its Aiwan-e-Urdu Hall, said a press release here on Tuesday
The event attracted a gathering of literary enthusiasts, journalists, and intellectuals who praised the book’s historical significance.
Presiding over the ceremony, senior journalist Nasir Zaidi highlighted the challenges and restrictions journalists faced during Ashraf Shad’s era.
"The memoir serves as an essential historical account of those turbulent times, shedding light on the resilience of the press," he emphasized.
Renowned journalist Mujahid Barelvi recalled his early career, crediting Ashraf Shad for offering him his first job in journalism.
He lauded Shad’s transition from journalism to poetry and novel writing, which has earned him a distinguished place in the literary world.
Academic and columnist Dr. Nazir Mehmood noted that while memoirs of right-wing figures are widely available, collections of columns by left-wing thinkers dominate literary circles.
He praised Sahafat Ke Khaar-o-Gul as a pioneering work that fills this gap by providing a comprehensive perspective on journalism’s struggles and evolution.
Poet and writer Harris Khalique commended the book’s scholarly value, calling it an essential reference for studying journalism history.
He also appreciated Shad’s measured tone, remarking that even in critique, the author refrained from using harsh language, a quality that adds to the memoir’s credibility.
Dr. Humaira Ashfaq highlighted the book’s role in deepening readers’ understanding of historical events and key themes in journalism.
She noted that Shad’s insights contribute significantly to bridging knowledge gaps in the field.
At the end, NLPD Executive Director Dr. Rashid Hameed expressed gratitude to the guests and speakers, emphasizing the importance of literary gatherings in fostering meaningful discussions.
He noted that such forums provide writers and poets with opportunities to exchange ideas in an intellectually stimulating environment.
