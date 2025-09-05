Open Menu

NLPD Hosts Naat Recitation Ceremony To Mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 05:00 PM

NLPD hosts Naat recitation ceremony to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) hosted a Naat recitation ceremony on Friday to commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

The solemn and spiritually uplifting gathering featured renowned Naat reciters and was attended by NLPD staff, scholars, and invited guests.

The event began with heartfelt recitations by well-known Naat Khawans Muhammad Sibghatullah Qadri and Hafiz Inaam-ul-Haq, who captivated the audience with their soulful expressions of devotion and love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Their performances were met with enthusiastic applause and appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of NLPD, said, “The true essence of life lies in keeping the flame of love for the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) alive in our hearts. We are indeed fortunate to be gathered here today to remember and honour him together.”

He also offered prayers for the acceptance of the gathering and forgiveness of any shortcomings by the attendees.

Dr. Rasheed Hameed, Executive Director of NLPD, in his welcome remarks, addressed the audience. He noted that celebrations commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) were being held all over the world, reflecting the universal reverence for his life and message.

Dr. Hameed further emphasized the unique role of the urdu language in preserving and promoting Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) literature.

“Urdu holds the distinction of having produced the most extensive body of work on the life and character of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Its literary heritage is rich with devotional poetry and prose, including the works of many acclaimed poets. Even non-Muslim poets have expressed their deep admiration and respect for the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) through their verses," he remarked.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer, invoking blessings upon the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and seeking peace, guidance, and forgiveness for all.

Recent Stories

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

3 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

3 hours ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

4 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

8 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

16 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

23 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan